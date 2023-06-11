Firefighters Respond to Reported Apartment Fire in Lexington Park

On Sunday, June 11, 2023, at approximately 10:55 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River and Valley Lee responded to the 21000 block of Mattie Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported structure fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the 2nd floor of a 4-story apartment complex with sprinkler systems activated.

Crews forced entry into the apartment and located the fire which was already extinguished and contained to the exterior deck with no extensions thanks to the sprinkler system.

Fire investigators were contacted. The fire is believed to be accidental due to improperly discarded smoking materials left on the balcony of the residence.

No injuries were reported.

Personnel operated on the scene for approximately 45 minutes before returning to service.

