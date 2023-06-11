Citizens Encouraged to Prepare for 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and the Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Management Division, urges citizen awareness and preparedness.

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June to November, with most hurricane-like weather occurring between mid-August and late October. Calvert County is at risk for strong winds, heavy rain, inland flooding and other severe weather. Residents can be “weather ready” by knowing how to receive information and warnings, having an emergency safety plan and adhering to best safety practices during and after a storm.

The National Weather Service notes hurricanes can cause coastline damage and destruction for several hundred miles inland, often in the form of extreme winds, abnormally and dangerously high tides, flooding from torrential rains and even tornadoes. Residents can prepare for severe weather by following the below actions:

Stay tuned to local radio and TV stations for official weather information, alerts and warnings.

Follow instructions and advice given by emergency officials.

Know your evacuation route and have an emergency shelter plan.

Remain indoors during a hurricane and away from windows and glass doors.

If you live in a mobile home, plan alternate shelter. Mobile homes can be unsafe in high winds.

Have a family communication plan and easy-to-find meeting place in case you are separated when a storm or disaster strikes.

Consider specific needs of household members, such as medical needs, dietary needs, disabilities, languages spoken, pets or service animals, as well as babies and young children.

Sign up for Smart911. Smart911 allows citizens to provide additional details that 9-1-1 call takers may need in order to assist them during an emergency, the system recognizes your phone number and automatically displays your profile on the screen of the call taker who receives your call.

Build an emergency kit and store supplies in easy-to-carry containers. Recommended items for a basic kit include water, non-perishable food, battery-powered or hand crank radio, flashlight, first aid kit, whistle to signal for help, local maps, cell phone with chargers and backup battery, prescription medications, cash, important family documents, blankets and change of clothing. Prepare supplies for home, work and vehicles.

Fill a bathtub or large container with water for sanitary purposes, such as for cleaning and flushing toilets. This is important for those whose water runs on an electrical system.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of any emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergency and non-emergency situations in the county. Calvert County ALERT messages can be received by cell phone, landline, email, text messaging, fax, pager and more.

The Department of Public Safety also offers a free “Calvert Prepare” app to put critical, real-time information at users’ fingertips in the event of a regional emergency and helps residents stay prepared. Those without internet can contact the Calvert County Division of Emergency Management at 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, to sign up for additional emergency preparedness information. To view more emergency-planning tips and information visit www.ready.gov.