Suspect Dies from Injuries After Setting House on Fire During Barricade Situation in Severn

On June 5, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded for an unknown disturbance in the 100 block of Gambrills Road in Severn.

Upon their arrival, officers learned that the suspect assaulted an elderly resident inside the home and began destroying property.

When confronted by officers, the suspect ran into an open attic access and barricaded himself inside. Officers were in constant verbal contact with the suspect until officers on the exterior of the residence observed smoke coming from the roof/attic of the home.



As the smoke and fire progressed, the male appeared in the opening of the attic, and the ceiling collapsed, causing the suspect to fall through.

The suspect, who was injured, was removed from the residence by officers and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The elderly victim assaulted by the suspect was also transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

UPDATE: The suspect succumbed to his injuries due to the fire he set during this incident.

The occupant was identified as Mark A. Harvey, age 50, and resided at the residence, 120 Gambrills Road, Severn, Maryland.

Anne Arundel County Fire Investigators have determined the fire’s origin to be in the attic and the cause of the fire to be Arson/intentionally set by Mr. Mark A. Harvey during negotiations with AACo Police Officers.