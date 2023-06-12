UPDATE: Police Investigating Victim Shot During Armed Robbery in Waldorf

UPDATE 6/12/2023: On June 11 at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of October Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds; he was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man was in the parking lot of an apartment complex when an unknown male approached, produced a gun, and robbed the victim.

A struggle ensued and the suspect shot the victim. The suspect is described as a heavyset black male with long hair.

Detectives are pursuing leads. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Beach at 301-609-6513.



Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.

6/11/2023: On Sunday, June 11, 2023, at approximately 7:34 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 3040 October Place in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on the scene to find an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for the victim.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby to transport the adult male to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the assault.

This is the third shooting in Waldorf this month, including a shooting that left two dead on Friday, June 9, 2023.