Police Investigating Six Shot in Anne Arundel County – Three Victims Dead on Scene

On Sunday, June 11, 2023, at approximately 7:58 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 1000 block of Paddington Place, for the reported multi-victim shooting.

911 dispatchers advised all fire and rescue personnel to stage and wait for police to advise the scene is safe. 911 callers initially reported ten or more victims shot.

As of 8:45 p.m.: Incident command has pronounced three victims deceased on the scene, with a total of six gunshot victims.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 1 and U.S. Park Police Eagle 2 landed nearby.

Trooper 1 transported one patient, Eagle 2 transported a second patient, and an ambulance transported a third patient to area trauma centers.

The incident is under investigation at this time.