VIDEO: Wrong Way Impaired Driver Arrested, Police Investigating Drivers Involvement in Rollover Collision

On Saturday, June 10, 2023, at approximately 12:28 p.m., crews inside of the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad were alerted by a citizen of a motor vehicle accident in front of the station.

Police, fire and additional firefighters were dispatched to 3099 Livingston Road in Bryans Road, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned.

Firefighters from Bryans Road reported a single vehicle overturned on its roof with occupants trapped.

Crews extricated the occupants in under 10 minutes.

Witnesses told police a black Kia sedan with dark tinted windows caused the crash and fled the scene towards Rt.210 before their arrival.

As additional officers responded to the area, one deputy reported a vehicle travelling the wrong direction on Rt.210, with vehicles having to swerve to miss the oncoming driver.

Deputies attempted to block the wrong way driver which then nearly struck the officer head-on.

Once the vehicle was stopped, deputies identified the operator of the black Kia sedan as Shamia Onyia Cook, age 37 of White Plains, deputies observed damage on the front end of the vehicle.

Cook was cited with the following below. Cook was released the same day on her own recognizance.

RECKLESS DRIVING

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

All photos courtesy of J. Newcomb. Video submitted by a reader who captured the incident on video.

