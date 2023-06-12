NOISE ADVISORY: Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Conducting Range Testing June 12th to 16th

Noise Advisory: Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division will conduct daily range testing June 12-16 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Testing has potential to produce VERY LOUD NOISE in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone (MDZ), as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during testing.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments: Call NSF Dahlgren: 540-653-8153 to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, (540) 653-8154.

Monday, June 12

Testing at: EEA/EMLF Building 1410/Buildings 995-1122/Shock Tube Road

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: N/A

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Foster Road/Foster Road/Frontage Road/Higley Road/Quail Lane/Gambo Road/Beaver Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Tisdale/Caskey Barricade/Foster Road Barricade/Frontage Gate/5 Corners Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications:

Tuesday, June 13

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/Buildings 995-1122

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: N/A

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Foster Road/Foster Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Tisdale/Caskey Barricade/Foster Road Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications:

Wednesday, June 14

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/Buildings 995-1122/Directed Energy Building 213

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: Upper Machodoc Creek will be restricted.

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Foster Road/Foster Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Tisdale/Caskey Barricade/Local barricades around the perimeter of B213/Churchill Range/Harris Range/Foster Road Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications:

Thursday, June 15

Testing at: Main Range/Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Buildings 995-1122/Directed Energy Building 213

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 20,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “K” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “J” buoy (Virginia).

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Foster Road/Foster Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Tisdale/Caskey Barricade/Local barricades around the perimeter of B213/Foster Road Barricade/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition: Local

* Other Notifications:

Friday, June 16

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: N/A

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Foster Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Tisdale/Caskey Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186