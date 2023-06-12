Patrick Wayne Wood, 56 of Mechanicsville, MD passed on June 5, 2023 at the Hospice House of St. Mary’s, Callaway, MD.

He was born on May 22, 1967 in Leonardtown Maryland to the late Joseph Schmidt Wood, Jr. and Dorothy Jean (Faunce) Wood.

Patrick attended Leonardtown High School. He worked in the home improvement industry and was the owner of Wood Construction. He was an outdoorsman; he loved hunting, fishing, crabbing, and camping, especially in Little Orleans, MD. He was a very skilled carpenter.

He is survived by his children, Kimberly Elizabeth Wood of Leonardtown, MD and Patrick Wayne Wood II of Chaptico, MD; his siblings, Joseph Raymond Wood (Rose Marie) of Leonardtown, MD, Deborah Jean Brooks (John Walter) of Chaptico, MD, Pamela Ann Wood of Great Mills, MD, and Janet Renee Murphy (Thomas Edward) of Clements, MD, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family will receive friends on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.