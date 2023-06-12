Jaleisa Lynn Wilcox, 33, of Lusby, MD, passed away on May 31, 2023. Her death was completely unexpected, leaving the family devastated and deeply saddened by her loss.

Jaleisa was born on February 7, 1990, to Anthony Palmer and Lucinda Wilcox in Ft. Myers, FL. After Jaleisa graduated from Cape Coral High, she moved to Western Massachusetts to reconnect with her family while evolving into a loving and caring mother of four children. She was very passionate about spending time with her kids.

Jaleisa was an entrepreneur and the owner of Quality Cleaners LLC. She loved what she did for a living and enjoyed connecting with her clients but was very straightforward and to the point and was the one who would tell you what you needed to hear and not what you wanted to hear. Jaleisa also spent her time helping others out when they needed it, the beach and camping with family at her “Happy Place” and most of all being a mother. She loved her children with all her heart.

Anyone who knew Jaleisa knew that she was loving, kind, compassionate, and always a source of positivity. Jaleisa’s family and friends will miss her more than words can ever describe.

On Saturday, June 10, 2023, the family will receive friends or the memorial gathering from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the memorial service beginning at 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the funeral home to help cover the expenses.

