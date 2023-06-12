John (Johnny) Francis Wood, Jr of Mechanicsville, MD passed away at home surrounded by his family, on June 9, 2023. Johnny was the son of the late Genevieve Mattingly Wood and John Francis Wood, Sr. Johnny was the loving husband of Barbara Ann Wood, whom he married on November 25, 1954 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, MD

Johnny is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara Ann Wood, his nine children Cathy Colonna (Paul), Ronnie Wood (Donna), Larry Wood (Beverly), Kenny Wood (Dana), John Wood III, Bonnie Stone (Wayne, deceased), all of Mechanicsville, MD, Donna Mitchell (Todd) of Richmond, VA, Patty Wood (Bobby) of Leonardtown, MD and Julie Wynkoop (Ben) of Montross, VA. Along with 30 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, plus 2 great and 1 great-great grandchildren on the way. Siblings Jimmy Wood (Betty Rose, deceased) of LaPlata, MD; Mary Virginia “Monkey” Tennyson (Jackie, deceased) of Chaptico MD; and Jeanne Biscoe (Walt) of Mechanicsville, MD and sister-in-law Jeannette Way. In addition to his parents, Johnny is preceded in death by his sister Margaret Ann Hayden, brother Lewis Harold Wood, son-in-law Wayne Stone, Sr., granddaughter Stephanie Wood and granddaughter-in-law Wendy Gibson.

Johnny was a member of the Maryland National Guard. After graduating from Charlotte Hall Military Academy in 1955, Johnny immediately started serving his community and building life-long friendships as owner of Wood’s Food Rite in Mechanicsville, MD for 37 years. Johnny was also very compassionate and truly loved his beautiful home State of Maryland, specifically, St. Mary’s County. Johnny was a dedicated advocate to his constituents during his 28 years as a Maryland State Delegate. Johnny finished his last 30 years as co-owner of Cross, Wood & Wynkoop Insurance Agency in Mechanicsville, MD. Throughout his career, Johnny served on various boards, organizations and committees, many of which he served as President or Chaired, such as Commerce & Government Matters Committee (Vice Chair/Chair), Appropriations Committee, 7th Judicial Nomination Committee, St. Mary’s County Juvenile & Adult Drug Court Advisory Board, Southern Maryland Agriculture Development Commission, Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland Board of Trustees, Maryland Veterans Home Commission, Chesapeake Bay Commission, Maryland Correctional Enterprises Management Council, St. Mary’s County Adult Substance Abuse Recovery, Mother Catherine Academy Board, Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, St. Mary’s Hospital Board of Directors, Mid-Atlantic Food Dealers Association (Chairman), 7th District Optimist Club (President), Mechanicsville Optimist Club, Mechanicsville Moose Lodge, St. Clements Island Hundred, St. Clements Island Museum, Farm Bureau, Historic Sotterley, Charlotte Hall Veteran Home and Cedar Lane Senior Living. And above all else, Johnny was a family man. Johnny was often heard bragging about his large family gatherings and how proud he was of each of them.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m. and Optimist prayers recited at 7:15 p.m. in Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall, Mechanicsville, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville, MD with Father Michael Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Cemetery, Helen, MD. Serving as Pallbearers will be grandchildren Danny Stone, David Wood, John Wood IV, Hayden Wynkoop, Kenny E. Wood, Rob Wood, Breann Barrick, Heather Cropper and Tara Wood. Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 37, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 and Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.