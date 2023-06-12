Kenneth Allen “Ken” Miller, Sr., 82, of Owings passed away May 30, 2023. He was born May 8, 1941, in Washington, DC to Harold Burt and Corinne Gardner (Willey) Miller. Ken was raised in DC, the youngest of three children. Ken graduated from Chamberlain Vocational in 1960 and later graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Ken went to work as a draftsman for District Government and then at the Naval Propellant Plant in Indian Head until 1971. He then moved to the Naval Research Laboratory where he went onto have a successful career, retiring in 1997. Following his retirement Ken went to work for Prince George’s County Public Schools at Croom Vocational High School helping with computer support for 10 years, retiring again in 2008. Ken was a handyman and an accomplished carpenter and built an addition on his home. In his spare time, he enjoyed antique cars, being outdoors, gardening, playing Bridge, and his dogs. Ken was a jovial man who was never in a bad mood. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Ken is survived by his loving wife Rita Miller, children Donna M. Deale and her husband Jim and Kenneth A. Miller, Jr. and his wife Kathy. He is also survived by his grandchildren Megan L. Lee and her husband Ken, Christina L. Miles and her husband Stephen, Leah A. Bohn and her husband Tyler, Kelsey C. Francisco and her husband Jacob, Brittney N. Miller, and Justin P. Miller, and great-grandchildren Ledger Lee, Owen Miles, Welles Lee, and Lennox Francisco.