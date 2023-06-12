Michael (Mike) Bodart 61, passed away on May 31st 2023 in the comfort of his home in Maryland. He is survived by his parents Myron and Shirley Bodart of Green Bay, WI, wife & soulmate Pam Bodart; his sons Alex Bodart and wife Ashley Bodart of Odenton, MD and Jake Bodart and his partner Richie Stone of Portland, OR; and his sisters and brother: Julie Van Oss of Austin, TX, Bonnie Phillips and husband Joe of Green Bay, WI, Cynthia Bodart of Green Bay, WI and Colleen Steier and husband Chris of DePere, WI, and Mitch Bodart and wife Arlene Kasai of Portland, OR. He was born on September 29th, 1961 to Shirley and Myron (Mike) Bodart in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He served in the Army as an electrician and met his wife Pam while stationed in Germany. Mike and Pam were married in December 1988. Mike worked at Sherwood Logan as an electrician. Mike was a family man who lived life to the fullest. He was a Jack of all trades, and anything he couldn’t fix, his quick wit and humor would resolve. Mike had a love for the outdoors, woodworking, wildlife, camping, motorcycles, brewing beer, hot weather and spending time with his family. Mike and Pam were always side by side spending time and enjoying life together. Mike was at peace with his life and so proud of the two men he raised and the wife he dearly cherished. He will forever be loved deeply and missed by his family and friends. Mike will live on as a role model and true inspiration of what it means to be a loving father and husband.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Mike’s name may be made to the West Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay.