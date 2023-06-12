Stephen Patrick “Steve” Sullivan, 58, of Chesapeake Beach passed away June 1, 2023. He was born August 15, 1964 in Bethesda to Kenneth Miller Sr. and Donna Jean (Shumaker) Sullivan. Steve grew up in Bethesda and moved with his family to Sunderland in 1977. He graduated from Northern High School. Steve worked for his family’s business, Sullivan’s Autobody, as an auto painter. In his spare time, he enjoyed cars and fishing.

Steve is survived by his daughter Carrie Outman and her fiancé Darawin Holland, Sr. of Chesapeake Beach, grandchildren Cariana and Darawin, Jr., parents Kenneth and Donna Sullivan of Chesapeake Beach, brothers William Sullivan of Maine and Kenneth Sullivan, Jr. of Sunderland, and many nieces and nephews.