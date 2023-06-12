Samuel Richard Buckmaster, Jr. (Ricky),

June 12, 2023

Samuel Richard Buckmaster, Jr. (Ricky), of Prince Frederick passed away June 3, 2023. He was born July 1, 1961 in Prince Frederick to parents Sammy and Norma Buckmaster. Ricky graduated from Calvert High School and went on to work for the state of Maryland for 32 years. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Ricky is survived by his wife, Debbie (Hutchins) Buckmaster; mother Norma Buckmaster; step-daughters Cindy Fenstomocher (Ricky), Kristie Scribner (Dennis), and Danielle Altimus; his grandchildren, Krystle, Kyle, Kaitlyn, Robbie, Logan, Cameron, Austin, Andrew, Cooper and Cole; great-grandchildren Ava, Benjamin, Paisley, Kinsley, Aspen, Aris, Dalton and Milana. Ricky is also survived by his brothers Ronnie Buckmaster, Gregg Buckmaster, and Tim Buckmaster (Jen), along with his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Samuel Buckmaster.

Visitation
Saturday, June 10, 2023
12-1:45 PM
Full Gospel Assembly of God

890 Solomons Island Road
Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Services

Saturday, June 10, 2023
1:45 PM

Full Gospel Assembly of God

890 Solomons Island Road
Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Interment

Saturday, June 10, 2023
to Follow

Asbury Cemetery

3660 Hallowing Point Road
Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Contributions

Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad

755 Solomons Island Road, S
Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Link:
http://www.pfvrs.org/

