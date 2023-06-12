Samuel Richard Buckmaster, Jr. (Ricky), of Prince Frederick passed away June 3, 2023. He was born July 1, 1961 in Prince Frederick to parents Sammy and Norma Buckmaster. Ricky graduated from Calvert High School and went on to work for the state of Maryland for 32 years. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Ricky is survived by his wife, Debbie (Hutchins) Buckmaster; mother Norma Buckmaster; step-daughters Cindy Fenstomocher (Ricky), Kristie Scribner (Dennis), and Danielle Altimus; his grandchildren, Krystle, Kyle, Kaitlyn, Robbie, Logan, Cameron, Austin, Andrew, Cooper and Cole; great-grandchildren Ava, Benjamin, Paisley, Kinsley, Aspen, Aris, Dalton and Milana. Ricky is also survived by his brothers Ronnie Buckmaster, Gregg Buckmaster, and Tim Buckmaster (Jen), along with his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Samuel Buckmaster.