Richard Royce “Dick” Imes, 85, of Lusby, MD, and formerly of Oxon Hill, MD, passed away on June 3, 2023 at his residence. Born August 4, 1937 in Cumberland, MD, he was the son of the late Franklin W. Imes and Bessie Mae (Rollins) Imes.

Dick graduated from Fort Hill High School in Cumberland, MD in 1955. He married his wife, Alene S. Imes on August 11, 1956 in Washington, DC. Dick was employed by the FBI for thirty seven years, retiring in 1992. After his retirement, Dick and Alene moved to Calvert County from Oxon Hill, MD.

Dick was a member of Patuxent Presbyterian Church, California, MD. He loved spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was a Redskins fan.

Dick is survived by his wife, Alene S. Imes; his daughter, Deborah B. Imes and her husband, Alan Bailey of Mechanicsville, MD; and his granddaughter, Stephanie D. Laut of Seattle, WA.