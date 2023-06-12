Ellen Fahey Kubisiak, 89, of Solomons, MD and formerly of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on June 4, 2023 at the Hermitage at Solomons.

Born December 31, 1933 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. Fahey and Gertrude (Lucas) Fahey.

Ellen graduated from Notre Dame Academy, Washington, DC in 1950. She married the late Michael J. Kubisiak in Washington, DC on February 11, 1956. She was an Administrative Assistant for the Canon Law Department at The Catholic University of America for twenty years.

Ellen is survived by her children, Susan K. Slye of Lusby, MD; Michael Kubisiak (Mary) of Lusby, MD; Mark Kubisiak (Jodi) of Lake Lure, NC; Matthew Kubisiak (Mary Ann) of Lexington Park, MD and Katherine Hopkins (Terin) of Columbia, MD; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Jane Fahey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael J. Kubisiak; and her siblings, Patricia Lutian, James Fahey, and T. Michael Fahey.

Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.