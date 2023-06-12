Margaret Elizabeth “Betty” Dean, 89, of Owings, MD passed away June 6, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. Betty was born October 19, 1933 in Washington, D.C. to Margaret A. (Cusic) and Edward Marion Majors. She was raised in Anacostia where she attended public schools. She married James Earl Dean and they lived and raised their family in District Heights, MD. Betty was a homemaker and also worked with her husband Earl in his excavating business, oil company, and produce stand. They moved to Owings MD in 1987, and Earl passed away in 2005 after forty-seven years of marriage.

Betty was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in North Beach, and enjoyed bowling, country music and country dances, playing Bingo, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Earl and by her brothers Marion A. Majors and Lawrence P. Majors. She is survived by daughters Brenda A. Higgins and husband Michael of Dunkirk, and Linda M. Crosby and husband Douglas of Tennessee, sons James E. Dean and fiancée Jeanette Taylor of Owings, Michael L. Dean and wife Debbie of Hamstead, NC, and Joseph E. Dean and wife Rosie of Owings. She is also survived by fifteen grandchildren and twenty-seven great-grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday June 13 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD where a funeral service will be held Wednesday June 14 at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum chapel at Southern Memorial Gardens in Dunkirk.

Contributions in Betty’s name, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake.