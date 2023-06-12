Ellery Cleary Haynes, III, of North Beach passed away on June 9, 2023, at Calvert Health Medical Center. He was born on July 4, 1969, in Prince Frederick to Patricia Jane (Hussey) and Ellery Cleary Haynes, Jr.

Ellery was raised in North Beach, and graduated from Northern High School class of 1987. He was previously employed as a professional sign installer, and more recently by the Weis grocery store in Lusby. He took great pride in his work and loved to show his family and friends the many signs he had built in and around D.C., where he also operated the boom lift at the National Menorah Lighting. In his free time, he enjoyed playing horseshoes and golfing, especially on trips he often made with his brother and nephew to Myrtle Beach. Ellery was known best for his willingness to help people, and most of all for the love he had for his family. He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

Ellery was preceded in death by his parents, Ellery and Patricia Haynes, and his brother John E. Haynes. He is survived by his siblings Sharon K. Denis and husband Gary of Lusby, Janet E. Thomas and husband Bill of North Beach, George A. Haynes of Frederick, and Donald C. Haynes and wife Aimee of Huntingtown, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.