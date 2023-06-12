Maryland State Police Investigating Head-on Collision in Prince Frederick That Leaves One Dead, Two Transported to Trauma Center

On Sunday, June 11, 2023, at approximately 9:57 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Rt.231 and Adelina Road in Prince Frederick, for a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle head-on style collision.

Medical personnel requested a helicopter for multiple patients suffering serious injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby to transport two victims to an area trauma center. One patient was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack troopers were assisted on the scene by the Maryland State Police CRASH Team, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, and personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

This investigation is ongoing by Sergeant J. Zimmerman, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist assigned to the Maryland State Police CRASH Team.

Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Prince Frederick Barrack Duty Officer at (410) 535-1400 and reference case number 23-MSP-020993.

Updates will be provided when they become available.