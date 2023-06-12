Calvert Woman Charged in Murder of Her 2-Month Old Daughter

Charging documents state on May 15, 2023, victim 1 (who is referred to as V1 throughout the article) was seen at Calvert Health Medical Center.

V1 is a two-month-old black female. V1 was brought to the hospital by her mother and father. VI’s mother was identified as Alleyse Camille Tavlor of Chesapeake Beach. VI’s father was identified as David.

Upon treatment at Calvert Health Medical Center, it was determined that V1 was suffering from severe head trauma. V1 was flown to “Children’s National Hospital Center” located in the District of Columbia.

V1 was found to have retinal hemorrhaging, and acute bilateral subdural hemorrhages and previously presented at Calvert Health Medical Center with an episode of seizure.

On the evening of May 16, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective Mudd, Jessica Jacobs of Child Protective Services and Detective Freeland responded to Children’s National Hospital Center where they learned from attending medical staff of the seriousness of V1’s injuries.

After this discussion, police believed that V1 would not recover from her injuries. The staff was clear that V1 has fixed pupils with no response to light, which is considered a criterion for brain death.

Later that same evening of May 16, 2023, Det. Mudd, Jacobs, and Freeland responded to Chesapeake Beach, where they met Alleyse Camille Taylor and David.

Det. Mudd accompanied by Investigator Jacobs interviewed Alleyse in the kitchen, and Freeland interviewed David in a vehicle.

Alleyse told Det. Mudd that on May 15, 2023, around noon she was in V1’s bedroom. She was comforting V1 and held her to her chest. Alleyse said she lay on the bed and propped her back against the wall while holding V1. Alleyse said she must have dosed off only to be woken by a loud thud and V1 screaming.

Alleyse said V1 had fallen out of her arms and was lying face. down on the carpet. Alleyse said she scooped up V1 and comforted her. She described checking her for injury and thought she was ok. Allevse advised she had a doctor’s appointment at the Navy Yard located in the District of Columbia at 2 pm. Alleyse advised she left for this appointment around 1 pm. She left her two daughters’ home with David.

While Alleyse was at her appointment, she and David communicated by cellular phone approximately two times and talked about V1’s condition.

Upon returning home around 5:00 p.m., Alleyse advised she went to feed V1. She advised V1 was fussy and would not take her bottle. Alleyse said she noticed V1 was holding her tongue to the roof of her mouth and was crying differently. Alleyse advised she became alarmed and she and David took V1 to Calvert Health Medical Center. Due to V1’s injuries she was transported to Children’s National Hospital by helicopter. Hospital staff advised that VI’s injuries were not consistent with an injury received from a fall on carpeted floor from the height of a bed.

On May 23, 2023 at approximately 4:40 p.m., V1 was pronounced deceased at Children’s National Hospital as a result of her injuries.

On May 24, 2023 Det. Mudd and Freeland reinterviewed Alleyse at Medstar Washington Medical Center, located at 110 Irving Street, SW, Washington, D.C.

Since last speaking with Alleyse on May 16th, Alleyse attempted to commit suicide and left a hand-written note for David.

Alleyse had voluntarily admitted herself into the hospital for a mental health evaluation. Before the interview was conducted, Alleyse was informed that the interview was voluntary and that she could stop speaking to police at any time. Alleyse stated that she understood this and allowed police to interview her.

During the interview, Alleyse confessed to shaking V1, after V1 would not stop crying after falling off of the bed. Alleyse advised that she was exhausted and at her breaking point.

Alleyse stated that she placed both of her hands under VI’s arms and shook V1 back and forth for a several seconds. While Alleyse explained what had happened, she also demonstrated how she shook V1 by shaking her hands in a back and forth motion.

Alleyse then stated that she went down to the first floor of the house and tripped down the stairs, while holding V1. Alleyse then put V1 on the bed that is located in the in-law suit, as well as a space heater to keep V1 warm. Alleyse stated that this was how V1 suffered burns on her feet.

Alleyse Camille Taylor has been charged with the following, and is being held on a no bond status as of June 5, 2023.

CHILD ABUSE-1ST DEATH

MURDER 2ND DEGREE

CHILD ABUSE 2ND DEG