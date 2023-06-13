Historic Skill Set Social Hour for Kids this Summer at the Old Jail Museum & Leonardtown Visitor Center

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division is pleased to announce summer dates for a new kids’ activity at the Old Jail Museum & Leonardtown Visitor Center, Historic Skill Set Social Hour: Kids Sewing will be offered from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on June 22, 2023; July 6 & 13, 2023; and August 3, 10 & 17, 2023.

Over 100 years ago or more in Leonardtown, when clothes were worn down or got a hole, one didn’t simply throw them out – you mended them. Boys and girls alike learned to sew as a basic skill and now modern kids can too.



Join staff in the sitting room of the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown for some basic sewing skills. Bring a clean, laundered article of clothing you wish to mend, and staff will provide the needle, thread, and assistance, as well as some fun history along the way.

Don’t have a hole in your shirt? The museum will have fun, easy sewing projects to practice on such as stuffed animal friends, felt key chains, hair scrunchies and more. While sitting and working, museum staff talk about the history of the Old Jail as well as the local area.

This program is suitable for ages 8 and up due to sewing needle and scissor usage. The cost is $5 per person. No registration required; walk ups welcome. If you just wish to visit the Old Jail Museum, admission is always free for all ages, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices and more, visit Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum or call (240) 925-3427.

