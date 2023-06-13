St. Mary’s County Government’s Director of Economic Development Recognized as Public Servant of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce

St. Mary’s County Government is pleased to announce that Chris Kaselemis, Director of the Department of Economic Development, received the 2023 Public Servant Award from the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce during their Annual Business Dinner, held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

The St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce developed the annual Public Servant Award in 2008 to recognize an individual from the public sector who, in the performance of their duties, provides exceptional service and displays a clear understanding of the needs and key role of the local business community.

“Since coming to St. Mary’s County, Chris has helped guide the completion of the County’s strategic plan to build an innovation economy,” said Christine Bergmark, Chamber President. “He has led the effort to develop the AeroPark Innovation District at the airport and is working on important community re-investment projects in the Lexington Park area.”

Kaselemis was appointed as the Director of the Department of Economic Development for St. Mary’s County in 2015. Other notable projects under his leadership include:

Development of the “Take Flight” branding campaign and “20 Away” video series.

Construction of our newest local Farmers Market, the “The Barns at New Market”.

Establishment of a tax credit incentive program to facilitate business expansion.

The launch of Visit St. Mary’s, MD as its own tourism entity.

“We are very proud to have Chris leading our team in the Department of Economic Development and representing St. Mary’s County Government out in the business community,” said Commissioner President, James Randy Guy. “His dedication and vision have fostered many opportunities for our residents, and we are thankful that his service is being recognized.”

In addition, Chris is a Board Member for the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance, the Rural Maryland Council, the Patuxent Partnership, the Southern Maryland Economic Development Association, and the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland.

