David Yingling Announced as Deputy County Administrator

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) are pleased to announce the appointment of David Yingling to the position of Deputy County Administrator.

“We are very excited to have Captain Yingling taking on this new role,” said Commissioner President, James Randy Guy. “We have the fullest confidence that his dedication to excellence and to our community will continue to serve our residents.”

“David brings a wealth of experience to the table and is already well-versed in many county government programs. I look forward to working with him more closely and welcome him wholeheartedly to the team!” said David Weiskopf, County Administrator.

Mr. Yingling began his career with St. Mary’s County in 1998, as a Deputy Sheriff for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO). During his career with the SMCSO he attained and served in every rank in the agency, including as the Commander of the Patrol Division, Commander of the Administrative Division, and as the Interim Assistant Sheriff.

Sheriff Steve Hall said, “I believe David brings two things to his new county government position that are essential for success – a servant’s heart and the recognition that all county employees are in the customer service industry!”

Yingling holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the St. Mary’s College and a Master of Science in Management from Johns Hopkins University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

“For over 25 years, I have been fortunate to serve the citizens of St. Mary’s County,” said Yingling. “I am honored by the opportunity to continue to do so in this new role and grateful to the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County for their trust and support. I look forward to providing effective, transparent, and accessible services to our citizens.”

