St. Mary’s County Deputies and State Troopers Work Together to Enforce Traffic on Three Notch Road

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit in cooperation with the Maryland State Police continue to patrol for speeding, reckless driving and distracted driving along the Route 235.

Deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit made 22 vehicle stops during commuting hours for Naval Air Station Patuxent River, resulting in 13 traffic citations, 13 warnings and one repair order.

In addition, last week Maryland State Police made 28 traffic stops, resulting in eight traffic citations, 26 warnings and one equipment repair order. Of those 28 stops, 15 of them were directly related to distracted driving offenses, including drivers illegally using their cellphones.

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office deputies and Maryland State Troopers combined resources and conducted joint traffic enforcement on Route 235. That day, 10 vehicles were stopped, resulting in five traffic citations, nine warnings and three equipment repair orders.

More joint traffic enforcement initiatives are planned this month in June between the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack.

Use only hands-free devices when talking on cellphones, obey the posted speed limits and give yourself enough space between vehicles to provide adequate reaction time to avoid a collision.

