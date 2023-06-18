Firefighters Respond to Fourth Fatal House Fire in Just Two Months in Anne Arundel County

fOUOn Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 2:23 a.m., firefighters responded to a 911 call from a neighbor reporting a residential home was on fire.

First arriving firefighters arrived on location to find a 2-story single-family dwelling well involved in fire.

After an extensive search of the dwelling, one victim, Marianne Forrest was located inside the residence. Marianne Forrest was pronounced deceased on the scene by fire/medical crews.

Marianne Forrest was 62 years of age and owned the home. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by Anne Arundel County Fire Investigators.



The neighboring home at 3209 Blackwalnut Dr, Annapolis, MD, 21403 sustained fire damage as a result of the fire at 3211 Blackwalnut Drive in Annapolis. All of the occupants of 3209 Blackwalnut Drive made it out safely and were assisted by the American Red Cross and Anne Arundel County Crisis Response Team.

Estimated Dollar Loss is valued at $500,000., smoke alarm status is undetermined.

Assisting Fire Departments: Annapolis City Fire Department, US Naval Academy Fire Department. Other Agencies: Anne Arundel County Crisis Response, Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, American Red Cross

60 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in approximately 1 hour. The preliminary cause remains under Investigation by Anne Arundel County Fire Investigation Unit.

This is the fourth fire fatality in the county this year. With all four occurring since May of this year.

May 3, 2023-John S. Billing, 54, died from injuries sustained during a fire at his home. The home did have working smoke alarms.

May 5, 2023 – Anthony Slough, 59, died from injuries sustained during a fire at a home he was living in. The home did not have smoke detectors.

June 5, 2023- Mark A. Harvey, 50, died from injuries sustained due to the fire he intentionally set during a police-related incident.