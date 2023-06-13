St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – June 13, 2023

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their regular business meeting with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented a proclamation for National Nursing Assistants Week, National Homeownership Month, and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The Commissioners and the Safety Committee presented the 2023 Safety Matters Awards to county employees who consistently demonstrate involvement and leadership in creating and maintaining safety at work.

The commissioners approved the Board of Education’s FY 2024 Budget.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Approved the Sheriff’s Office’s request to apply for the FY2024 GOCPYVS Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant.

Approved the Department of Recreation & Parks Child Care Providers and Employees bonus grant award.

Approved the Department of Economic Development’s request to transfer housing and non-housing allocations of the 2023 Private Activity Bond authority to the appropriate State agencies.

Please note the Commissioners will not meet next week, Tuesday, June 20. The next regular CSMC business meeting will be on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 9 a.m. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.