Marbury Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison for Assault and Weapons Charges

UPDATE 4/4/2024: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, March 22, 2024, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Monise A. Brown sentenced James Stephen Gass, Jr., 32, of Leonardtown, to a total of 14 years in prison for two separate cases. Gass was sentenced to 9 years for First-Degree Assault against four juveniles and the Unlawful Use of a Firearm During the Commission of that First-Degree Assault. In a separate case, he was sentenced to an additional 5 years for possessing a firearm illegally due to a prior felony conviction. Upon release, Gass will be on supervised probation for five years.

On December 1, 2023, Gass entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charges.

On June 6, 2023, officers made contact with a juvenile victim who reported that he and three other juvenile victims were threatened by a driver operating a white Ford Crown Victoria. An investigation revealed that the four juveniles were riding their bikes in the area of Chicamuxen Road and Mason Springs Road when Gass pointed a long gun at them and threatened to harm them while using racial epithets.

During the investigation, an officer discovered Gass’ vehicle parked in the Dollar General located on Bicknell Road. When the officer attempted to make contact, Gass entered his vehicle and fled from multiple officers, causing a high-speed chase.

During the incident, Gass was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

C-08-CR-22-000462

Possession of a Firearm with a Felony Conviction

5 years in prison

C-08-CR-23-000446

Count 1: First-Degree Assault

20 years with all but 9 years suspended

Consecutive to sentence in C-08-CR-22-000462

Count 2: Unlawful Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony or Crime of Violence

20 years suspend all but 9 years in prison

Concurrent with Count 1

5 years of supervised probation

6/13/2023: During the first week of June, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office investigated two reports of a person pointing a firearm at people and using racial epithets while threatening to harm them.

Through investigation, the suspect was identified as James Stephen Gass, Jr., 32, of Marbury, and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

Officers also determined that Gass was supposed to be on electronic monitoring stemming from an assault in St. Mary’s County, but he had cut the device off.

On June 9, with the assistance of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maryland State Police, Gass was located in Calvert County where he was arrested.

He was transported to the Charles County Detention Center and charged with multiple counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, use of a firearm during a violent crime, and other related charges.

On June 12, a judge ordered Gass to be held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

