Police Arrest Marbury Man Wanted in Connection with Multiple Counts of Pointing a Firearm at People

During the first week of June, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office investigated two reports of a person pointing a firearm at people and using racial epithets while threatening to harm them.

Through investigation, the suspect was identified as James Stephen Gass, Jr., 32, of Marbury, and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

Officers also determined that Gass was supposed to be on electronic monitoring stemming from an assault in St. Mary’s County, but he had cut the device off.

On June 9, with the assistance of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maryland State Police, Gass was located in Calvert County where he was arrested.

He was transported to the Charles County Detention Center and charged with multiple counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, use of a firearm during a violent crime, and other related charges.

On June 12, a judge ordered Gass to be held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

