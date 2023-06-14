Firefighters Respond to Early Morning House Fire in Mechanicsville, Cause Remains Under Investigation

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at approximately 12:40 a.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hughesville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Dentsville, and Benedict Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the 29000 block of Arlington Court in Mechanicsville, for the reported house on fire.

Dispatchers advised they were receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the house was on fire, with the homeowner reporting all occupants and pets were out of the residence.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with fire showing through the roof with extensions to a shed to the rear of the residence.



Upon further investigation, crews located three propane tanks to the rear of the residence venting and fueling the fire.

Crews conducted an interior attack and located fire throughout the second floor and attic.

The fire was controlled in under 25 minutes.

Firefighters from St. Mary’s County, Charles and Prince George’s County responded to assist.

Investigation is ongoing. The owners were identified as Paul & Laura Harmon with the estimated loss being valueda t over $400,000.00

The area of origin was determined to be the rear deck, the cause is under investigation. The home was occupied by three adults when the homeowners discovered the fire on the rear deck.

There were no injures as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6935.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments.