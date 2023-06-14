Police Investigating Robbery in Dunkirk, Victim Dragged and Thrown from Moving Vehicle

On June 13, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded for a report of a person being thrown from a vehicle that just occurred in the area of Solomons Island Road and Jewell Road in Dunkirk.

Investigation revealed that the adult female victim was inside her vehicle when she was approached by the suspect.

The victim advised that both suspects arrived in a black Acura sedan. The suspect initially started a friendly conversation.

When the victim looked away from the suspect, he ripped a necklace off of the victim’s neck. The victim pursued the suspect back to his vehicle and attempted to retrieve the necklace.

As the two struggled over the necklace, the vehicle started to drive away, dragging the victim along. The victim was eventually flung from the vehicle as it continued to drive away.

Southern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Suspects are described as two black males, one in his early 20’s, thin build with short dreads, second in his early 20’s, and “pudgy”.