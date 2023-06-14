Upper Marlboro Middle School Teacher Charged With Solicitation of a Minor

A teacher at James Madison Middle School in Upper Marlboro is charged with solicitation of a minor. The suspect is 33-year-old Jose Zuniga Orellana of Accokeek. He’s charged with soliciting inappropriate photos from a female student at the school.

On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the victim advised detectives the suspect recently made inappropriate comments to her and requested inappropriate photographs of the student. The student did not comply with that request.

Zuniga Orellana has been taken into custody.

At this time, detectives have not discovered any additional victims at the school but urge anyone with information relevant to this case to call 301-772-4930.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0034787.