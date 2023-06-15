Lockdown at St. Mary’s County Walmart Caused by Man Taking Air Rifle Out of Box

On Thursday, June 15, 2023, 6:24 p.m., police responded to the Walmart located at 45485 Miramar Way in California, for the reported man with a gun.

The 911 caller was an employee stating a black male with unknown clothing was walking in the store with a long gun.

After refusing customers entry to the store the entire business was searched, police did not locate the suspect in question.

The lockdown is no longer in effect.

Investigation is ongoing, however, a preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect took an air/bb rifle out of its display box and was seen walking in the store with it.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are investigating

