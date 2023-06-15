Lockdown at St. Mary’s County Walmart Caused by Man Taking Air Rifle Out of Box

June 15, 2023

On Thursday, June 15, 2023, 6:24 p.m., police responded to the Walmart located at 45485 Miramar Way in California, for the reported man with a gun.

The 911 caller was an employee stating a black male with unknown clothing was walking in the store with a long gun.

After refusing customers entry to the store the entire business was searched, police did not locate the suspect in question.

The lockdown is no longer in effect.

Investigation is ongoing, however, a preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect took an air/bb rifle out of its display box and was seen walking in the store with it.

Investigation is ongoing, a preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect took an air/bb rifle out of its display box and was seen walking in the store with it.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are investigating




This entry was posted on June 15, 2023 at 7:04 pm and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.