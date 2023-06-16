2 State Troopers and 2 Firefighters Injured After Tractor Trailer Strikes Multiple Emergency Vehicles

Two Maryland State Troopers and two firefighters were injured after a tractor trailer slammed into at least three emergency vehicles and one pedestrian (1 State Trooper was on foot when the crash occurred.)

No critical injuries have been reported. The incident remains under investigation.

MDOT MVA reporting 3 of 5 InnerLoop Shoulders closed, 3 of 5 InnerLoop Traffic Lanes closed and all OuterLoop lanes open.

Police are investigating the collision

Updates will be provided when they become available.

