Two Firefighters Injured After Tractor Trailer Strikes Multiple Emergency Vehicles in Prince George’s County

UPDATE 6/16/2023: On Thursday, June 15, 2023, at approximately 9:10 p.m., a PGFD ambulance and multiple other vehicles were struck on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway/Rt 210 with two firefighters injured.

PGFD Paramedic Ambulance 821 (Oxon Hill) was operating at a previous accident scene when a tractor trailer entered the emergency scene at a high rate of speed and struck the stopped vehicles.

The 2 PGFD firefighters were seated in the ambulance when it was struck.

Both firefighters were transported by ambulance with non life threatening injuries.

6/15/2023: Incident command reported two Maryland State Troopers and two firefighters were injured after a tractor trailer slammed into at least three emergency vehicles and one pedestrian (1 State Trooper was on foot when the crash occurred.)

No critical injuries have been reported. The incident remains under investigation.

MDOT MVA reporting 3 of 5 InnerLoop Shoulders closed, 3 of 5 InnerLoop Traffic Lanes closed and all OuterLoop lanes open.

Police are investigating the collision

Updates will be provided when they become available.

