Two Displaced After House Fire in Waldorf, Fire Deemed Accidental Due to Overloaded Power Strip

UPDATE: Owner/Occupants identified as William & Carol McCowan, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $150,000.00

Investigating determined the fire was accidental, and caused by an overloaded power strip which started on the covered rear porch.

The fire was discovered by an occupant and all escaped with no injuries.

Firefighters arrived and found a large volume of fire in the rear of the dwelling. The fire originated in a covered exterior porch and extended to the roof of the dwelling.

UPDATE 6/16/2023: Firefighters responded to the residence on Friday, June 16, 2023, at approximately 6:10 a.m., for the reported rekindle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke and fire showing from the rear of the residence.

Firefighters from Waldorf VFD extinguished the fire and returned to service within 30 minutes.

6/15/2023: On Thursday, June 15, 2023, at approximately 11:03 a.m., 36 firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to the 3100 block of Flanders Court in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two story residence with smoke showing, upon completing a 360 of the residence, firefighters found fire showing from the rear of the residence and extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

When additional firefighters entered the residence, they located fire throughout the attic with extensions into the second and first floor, a short time later all firefighters were evacuated at approximately 11:14 a.m.

Firefighters regrouped and re-entered the residence with multiple attack lines and knocked the bulk of the fire in approximately 10 minutes.

The fire was extinguished in under 30 minutes.

America Red Cross was requested for two adults displaced. SMECO and the State Fire Marshal responded to assist. The fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters from St. Mary’s County and Prince George’s County responded to assist and provide fill ins.

No known injuries were reported.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County PIO and CCVFIREEMS

