Two Flown with Serious Injuries and Burns After Explosion in Leonardtown

On Friday, June 9, 2023, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Fire and rescue personnel from the Second District VFD&RS responded to a reported outside gas leak with injuries in the 19000 block of Saint Thomas Moore Lane in Leonardtown.

Fire Chief 6 and Engine 61 responded and arrived on the scene to find 2 patients with extreme burns on 80 to 85 percent of their body.

Medical personnel requested a helicopter for both victims and Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded to land nearby.

Upon further investigation into the residence, Chief 6 arrived at the residence to find a pool pump house that had exploded with a roof collapse and chlorine throughout the structure.

Incident command requested a hazmat response which alerted firefighters from Leonardtown and NAS Patuxent River.

Engine 11, Engine 132 and Hazmat 13 responded. Upon arrival, Hazmat 13 conducted hazard assessments to find low levels of concern. Incident Command notified St. Mary’s Communication of the findings and units isolated the area of concern.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported both victims to an area treatment facility with serious injuries.

State Fire Marshal was contacted, unknown if the incident is under investigation.

All photos courtesy of the Second District VFD&RS.

