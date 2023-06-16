Police Investigating Motorcycle Crash in St. Mary’s County That Killed 19-Year-Old Mechanicsville Man

UPDATE 6/16/2023: A 19-year-old man was killed in a motor vehicle collision on Friday, June 16,2023, as the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues the investigation.

On Friday, June 16, 2023, at 9:43 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in the area of Budds Creek Road and Aviation Yacht Club Road in Budds Creek with CPR in progress.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit was contacted and continued the investigation. Preliminary investigation determined that a 2017 Chevrolet truck and trailer was traveling westbound and making a right-hand turn into a driveway when a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Michael Robert Benenati, age 19 of Mechanicsville, also traveling westbound, struck the truck on the rear passenger’s side. Benenati and his passenger, Ashlyn Nicole Summers, age 18 of Charlotte Hall, were ejected from the motorcycle.

Benenati was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased. Summers was transported by air to a regional trauma center for incapacitating injuries.

At this time, operator error appears to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any events leading up to it, and has not already provided a statement, is asked to call Cpl. Rachael Roszell at 301-475-4200, ext. 8108 or email [email protected].

6/16/2023: On Friday, June 16, 2023, at approximately 9:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Aviation Yacht Club Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls reporting a dually pickup truck with a trailer struck a motorcyclist with two occupants injured. A short time later, one caller reported one patient was possibly trapped under the motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find citizens administering CPR to a male victim, with a second female victim suffering a serious lower body injury.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported an adult female to an area trauma center with serious lower body injuries. The victim was conscious and alert.

The male victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

Police are on scene and investigating the collision.

Avoid Budds Creek Road between Maryland International Raceway and Chaptico Park. Road will be closed for helicopter landing and accident reconstruction.