The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of the missing adult, Rachel Ann Boutaugh (pictured below) of Owings.

Rachel is a white female, 33 years old, approx. 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 155 lbs.

If located, or if there is information available on Rachel’s whereabouts, please contact Det. Weems at 410-535-2800 or Ric[email protected]. Please refer to case # 23-40870.