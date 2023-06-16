California Man Arrested on Rape and Sex Offense Charges Against 12-Year-Old Victim

June 16, 2023

Michael Tran, age 19 of California

A California man was arrested on Thursday, June 15, 2023, by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office detectives and charged with rape and a sexual offense.

Michael Tran, age 19 of California, has been charged with Second-Degree Rape and a Third-Degree Sex Offense.

On June 15, 2023, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a sexual assault call at a residence in California.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division continued the investigation and determined that Tran engaged in sexual activity with a 12-year-old victim during a social function held on June 14, 2023.

Tran was arrested on Thursday and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.


Michael Tran, age 19 of California

This entry was posted on June 16, 2023 at 12:24 pm and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.