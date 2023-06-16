UM Charles Regional Medical Center Suffers Power Loss, Backup Generator Failure – Operating Under Codes Yellow, Red, Orange and Green

UPDATE @ 7:40 P.M.: Firefighters are currently using firetrucks, portable generators and power cords to assist the facility staffing for critical patients. Please be mindful when driving in the area around their apparatus!

The hospital is currently on codes yellow, red, green (mini-disaster) and orange (re-route) Multiple transport units are transporting to St. Mary’s County or other nearby jurisdictions care facilities.

Charles County fire and emergency services have been dispatched to assist multiple subjects stuck in elevators due to the UM Charles Regional Medical Center suffering a power failure and officials reporting the backup generator failed.

SMECO is responding to numerous wires down and trees on wires in Charles County – SMECO has 17 outages reported with over 900 customers affected.

Live status update can be found here for our state’s care facilities.

Yellow Alert – The emergency department temporarily requests that it receive absolutely no patients in need of urgent medical care. Yellow alert is initiated because the Emergency dept is experiencing a temporary overwhelming overload such that priority II and III patients may not be managed safely.

Prior to diverting pediatric patients, medical consultation is advised for pediatric patient transports when emergency departments are on yellow alert.

Red Alert – The hospital has no ECG monitored beds available. These ECG monitored beds will include all in-patient critical care areas and telemetry beds.

Mini Disaster – The emergency department reports that their facility has, in effect, suspended operation and can receive absolutely no patients due to a situation such as a power-outage, fire, gas leak, bomb scare, etc.

ReRoute – An ALS/BLS unit is being held in the emergency department of a hospital due to lack of an available bed. (This does not replace Yellow Alert.)

Trauma ByPass – The hospital’s ability to function as a trauma center has been exceeded. (This decision is at the discretion of the facility.)