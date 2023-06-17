Two Children and One Adult Flown Out After Single Vehicle Strikes Pole in Dameron

On Friday, June 16, 2023, at approximately 9:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and St. Jerome’s Neck Road in Dameron, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one possibly ejected.

Personnel from Ridge, NAS Webster Field and Bay District responded to the scene, first arriving units located an SUV off the roadway and into a utility pole. SMECO was requested for a total of three utility poles being affected, two of the three poles were broken.

Firefighters began patient care, vehicle stabilization, and a search of the vehicle and surrounding area for additional patients due to one of the children being unrestrained in the vehicle. First responders noted only one car seat was located in the SUV.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched and landed nearby.

Trooper 7 transported the adult male operator to an area trauma center. Trooper 2 landed at the St. Mary’s County Airport and transported both children to an area children’s center with injuries, that were believed to be non-life-threatening.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

MDOT SHA and St. Mary’s County Emergency Services responded to the scene to assist with traffic control and lighting for traffic reconstruction. Use caution in the area and expect hours long delays.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

