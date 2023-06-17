Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire in Loveville

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 12:00 a.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Bay District and Valley Lee responded to the address next to 28081 Point Lookout Road in Loveville, for the reported structure fire.

The 911 caller reported she could see flames inside the house next to hers.

Firefighters from Leonardtown VFD arrived on the scene reporting fire showing from a vacant house. Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

Crews will be operating on the scene in the area of Point Lookout Road and Third Base Liquors / Poppops Lane in Loveville

Police and the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene.

Use caution in the area and expect delays.