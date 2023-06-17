PGPD Gang Unit Investigation Leads to Large Seizure of Firearms and Illegal Drugs

The Strategic Investigations Division-Gang Unit recently launched an extensive, months-long investigation into the trafficking of firearms and narcotics.

This involved suspected “GMF Crew” members. During its investigation, the Gang Unit identified a home from where the criminal enterprise operated. After developing probable cause, the Gang Unit executed a court ordered search and seizure warrant on the home in the 4000 block of Windflower Way in Bowie.

Recovered at this location was 10 firearms, 47.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, 15 grams of suspected cocaine and various documents indicative of financial fraud.

This operation was funded in part through the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN) grant from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services.

The PGPD arrested:

22-year-old Casheus Covington of Bowie – Charges: armed drug trafficking and related offenses

24-year-old Joseph Crawford of Greenbelt – Charges: possession with the intent to distribute

24-year-old Donnell Holloway of Capitol Heights – Charges: possession and theft.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to Gang Unit detectives may call 301-516-2900.Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous.

