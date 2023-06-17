Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Collision in Prince Frederick, One Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, at approximately 1:58 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Prince Frederick Vol. Rescue Squad on Route 4 in Prince Frederick, for a serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned and one occupant unconscious.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene in just seconds and requested a helicopter for a priority victim.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched to land nearby.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to report one vehicle on its side with two trapped.

A short time later, one victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. The second patient was transported to the landing zone where Trooper 7 landed and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

One lane of traffic is open Northbound and Southbound on RT4 in the area of Old Field lane