UPDATE: One Flown After Single Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole in Leonardtown

On Saturday, June 17, at 3:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Winter Sheet Metal located at 22100 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one severely trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a utility pole with the operator heavily trapped.

Firefighters from Second District and Leonardtown responded to the scene and extricated the victim in approximately 50 minutes.

SMECO responded to the scene to assist. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the adult female victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries. She was reported to be conscious and alert.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

The involved utility pole was cut in half with wires down across Rt.5 and multiple private driveways.

