Calvert County Planning & Zoning Announces Updated Fee Schedule Effective July 1, 2023

The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning announces revisions to the fee schedule will take effect July 1, 2023.

Revisions to the fee schedule were included as part of the county’s proposed fiscal year 2024 Operating and Capital Budget, which was adopted on June 6, 2023.

Fees are charged to offset the costs of staff time and county resources used to maintain and improve the quality of life for county residents by providing quality planning, zoning and code enforcement services.

It also allows the department to identify new options to make the permitting and development process more convenient, timely and effective for customers.

The revised fees include the following:

Architectural review fees will be charged for architectural reviews that are required by the Calvert County and town center zoning ordinances.

Critical Area planting and bond fees will be increased to reflect the cost of plants and labor for installation.

Critical Area violation fees for after-the-fact construction will be increased.

A rerouting fee will be added to the rerouting of permits for updated review and approval stamps.

Additional minor changes will be made to the fee labels for organization and clarification.

The complete fee schedule can be found online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PlanningZoningFees.

For questions related to Planning & Zoning fees, please contact the Department of Planning & Zoning at 410-535-2380 or by emailing [email protected]. For questions related to Inspections & Permit fees, please contact the Office of Inspections & Permits at 410-535-2523 or [email protected].