Two Transported with Minor Injuries After Rollover Collision in Mechanicsville

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, at approximately 11:08 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Golden Beach Road at Laurel Ridge Drive in Mechanicsville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with rollover and entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle in the roadway and one vehicle off the roadway on its side, with all occupants out of the vehicles.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville and Hughesville VFD responded and operated on the scene for approximately 30 minutes before responding to additional calls of service.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be minor/non-life-threatening.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville VFD.

