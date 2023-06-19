Two Injured After Another Rollover Collision in Prince Frederick

June 19, 2023

On Monday, June 19, 2023, at approximately 9:00 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 4 and Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick, for a serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned and two trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway with one overturned with two occupants trapped.

Firefighters from Prince Frederick and Huntingtown VFD’s extricated both occupants in under 15 minutes.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital.

All photos courtesy of the Prince Frederick and Huntingtown VFD’s.




This entry was posted on June 19, 2023 at 3:03 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.