Two Injured After Another Rollover Collision in Prince Frederick

On Monday, June 19, 2023, at approximately 9:00 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 4 and Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick, for a serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned and two trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway with one overturned with two occupants trapped.

Firefighters from Prince Frederick and Huntingtown VFD’s extricated both occupants in under 15 minutes.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital.

All photos courtesy of the Prince Frederick and Huntingtown VFD’s.

