Two Teens Arrested for Fatally Shooting 18-Year-Old During Carjacking at Elementary School Parking Lot

Homicide Unit detectives identified and charged two suspects for a fatal shooting that occurred in May in Forestville. The suspects are 18-year-old Lavelle Harris of Washington, DC, and a 17-year-old male from District Heights. They are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Kendall Batson of District Heights.

On May 11, 2023, at approximately 6:35 pm, officers responded to a parking lot in the 2300 block of Ritchie Road. Batson was located suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot during a carjacking. The victim was located in the parking lot of the North Forestville Elementary School. He was identified as 18-year-old Kendall Batson of District Heights. Batson was also identified as the operator in fatal motor vehicle collision which occurred in March of 2023.

It appears the victim and suspects were not known to each other.

Harris is charged with first and second degree murder, armed carjacking and related charges. The 17-year-old suspect is charged with conspiracy to commit first and second degree murder, armed carjacking and related charges. Both are in the custody of the Department of corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0028062.