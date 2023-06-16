Police Investigating Child Struck and Killed in Anne Arundel County

On June 14, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a traffic crash in the 3600 block of Laurel – Fort Meade Road that involved a pedestrian.

The investigation would reveal that a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder was stopped in a commercial parking lot after discharging two passengers. One passenger and the driver conversed, and at the conclusion, the passenger walked to the rear of the Pathfinder.

At that same time, a 23-month-old male emerged from a carport area and walked within inches of the front of the Pathfinder while it remained stopped. The driver started to move forward, not seeing the child, and the child was struck.

The child was pronounced deceased at an area hospital. The Traffic Safety Section is investigating.

The vehicle, 2019 Nissan Pathfinder operated by a 37-year-old female, of Laurel MD, was not injured. The child, a 23-month-old male of Laurel, MD., received fatal injuries.